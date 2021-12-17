Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters one year from today — and fans want to know whether the studio still intends to reveal its promised first look at the superhero sequel before the end of the year. During the virtual ExpoCine/20 convention in October, Camila Pacheco, the Executive Marketing Director of Sony Pictures Entertainment in Brazil, said fans would see either a preview or teaser trailer in December. But Brazil's CCXP convention, where Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal introduced the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home in December 2018, came and went with nary a word about Spider-Man 3.

Despite hopes that a glimpse at Spider-Man 3 would arrive online on December 8, four years after the first trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live and two years after the Far From Home trailer reveal at CCXP, the date passed with no fanfare.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige only briefly mentioned Sony's Spider-Man 3 when updating the Marvel slate during Disney Investor Day 2020, where Feige confirmed the still-untitled sequel would connect to Marvel's WandaVision and the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Earlier in December, Sony removed a video from one of its foreign channels that appeared to tease a Spider-Men crossover between Holland and former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. A deluge of so-far unconfirmed casting reports has followed, including the rumored returns of Spider-Man trilogy star Kirsten Dunst and Daredevil star Charlie Cox.

Amid an increasing amount of rumored cast additions, including comebacks for Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, Marvel fans want to know: Where's Spider-Man?