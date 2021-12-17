New Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Hints At Role Tom Holland's Brother Is Playing

✖

Spider-Man 3 is adding to its cast, something which seems to be its favorite hobby. This time, Peter Parker actor Tom Holland is getting a chance to act opposite his real brother Harry Holland. Harry was said to be added to the cast a while back but now his cameo role in the film has seemingly been revealed. A photo from the set of Spider-Man 3 sees Spider-Man catching Harry Holland's character in the middle of crime and hanging him upside down. Whether or not Harry has a bigger role than this remains to be seen but it is clear that he is no match for Spider-Man!

Harry Holland joins a crowded cast for Spider-Man 3, though it seems doubtful he will be taking up any substantial amount of screen time. Spider-Man 3 brings back Holland, along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Reports have also indicated that other Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing in the film, along with The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Electro actor Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man 2's Doc Ock actor Alfred Molina, and Daredevil star Charlie Cox. The MCU's Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to appear in Spider-Man 3.

Check out the set photo posted to Instagram below to see Harry Holland caught in Spidey's web!

Caught in a web! It almost looks reminiscent of Wonder Woman 1984's opening sequence when she held a criminal upside down by his ankle, with Spider-Man's special touch in this case, of course. Given Spider-Man's costume being consistent with the one he wore in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, this might be picking up right where we last saw him.

This is not the first sign of Harry Holland being on the set among the cast of Spider-Man 3.

The tweet below shows photos captured from the Spider-Man 3 set and shared to Twitter which see Harry Holland in his Spider-Man 3 character's costume. He seems to likely be a thief or other type of criminal, given the altercation that will ensue!

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

