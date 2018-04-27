Tom Holland Is Really Terrible At Keeping Marvel’s Secrets

When you work for a company like Marvel Studios, you learn how to keep your mouth shut. That is, unless you are Tom Holland. The Spider-Man actor is one of the MCU's newest recruits, but his stellar on-screen acting hasn't helped him keep some of Marvel's secrets locked away, and his co-stars can't help but laugh about it.

The cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming has been busy doing press rounds ahead of the film's premiere. It was during an interview with CinemaBlend that all of Holland's friends admitted he cannot keep a secret to save his life.

"I think we're pretty good at it," Laura Harrier said. "Tom is terrible at it! He is the worst. He tells everything. I'm always like, 'What are you saying? Stop!'"

If the stars can't help but geek out about on-set surprises, they can only turn to themselves when the urge to word vomit rolls up. Zendaya said the cast has to turn to "each other" when their Spider-Man secrets got to big to bear alone.

"We can only tell each other, and everything is contractually bound. We can never speak of it ever again!" the actress laughed.

ComicBook learned from Holland first-hand about how little Marvel Studios trusts his blabbermouth. We had a chance to speak with the actor at a press junket for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Holland told our Brandon Davis that the studio won't even let him read the full script for Avengers: Infinity War. You know, because spoilers.

"I don't know anything about the film, if I'm honest," Holland admitted. "I just know I'm in it."

"The funny thing is about that movie is I showed up and I was like, 'Can I read the script?' And they were like, 'No, you're terrible at keeping secrets.'"

There's little doubt Marvel Studios is keeping a close eye on wherever Holland goes these days. The company is known to be protective of possible spoilers, but the Spider-Man star will get things under control before too long. The up-and-coming actor will have two MCU outings under his belt by this weekend, and Holland has restrained himself from dropping any kind of Avengers: Infinity War bombshells thus far. If he can just keep it that way until next May, then Holland might just be able to turn his loose-mouthed reputation around.

You can find the official synopsis for Homecoming below, which has a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com's anticipation rankings.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with theAvengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, JacobBatalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, with MarisaTomei, and Robert Downey Jr. It also includes Jon Favreau, Martin Starr, KennethChoi, Michael Mando, Selenis Leyva, Isabella Amara, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., JJ Totah, and Hannibal Buress.

