Tom Holland Speaks Out On Surprise Cameo, Addresses If Spider-Man Will Confront Venom

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next month and the Internet has been abuzz with casting rumors for over a year. We already know Alfred Molina will be reprising his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, and Tom Holland recently confirmed that Jamie Foxx will be showing up as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are in the film. Another rumored cameo that Holland is keeping tight-lipped about is Tom Hardy’s Venom. Of course, the post-credits scene in the recent Venom: Let There Be Carnage teased a future crossover between the characters, but Holland denies it’ll be happening in No Way Home.

“I genuinely don’t know,” Holland replied when Total Film (via The Direct) asked if the post-credit scene was an indication that they’ll be teaming up in the future. “It was really exciting to be a part of that film. Obviously, Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors in the world. I’m happy to say that he’s a lovely bloke. But I haven’t really given it very much thought.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Hardy opened up about a posted-and-instantly-deleted piece of fan art, which featured Venom crunching his jaw down on Spider-Man. “That is like little Spidey legs hanging outside the mouth of Venom, isn’t it?,” Hardy said. “That’s wish fulfillment, that. What does it look like?”

“Of course, it’s in our minds all the time,” Hardy added. “Look at the photo! That’s little Spidey legs hanging out of the teeth of Venom. It’s really… It’s really specific. It’s like a Kabib call out.” Hardy does note, he wants to see Venom take a bite out of Spider-Man but not Tom Holland. “Actually, just the Spider-Man, love Tom,” he said. “You know what I mean?”

“I think you can’t do a Venom story without knowing Spider-Man is in the mix,” Hardy concluded. “He’s somewhere. But we all know there’s a big constellation of events, you know, that need to move and operate around. As grown ups, we have to go, ‘Okay, we wait.’ We wait for those planes to land and when they land, we’ll see if we can get on one but until then we focus on the task at hand which is Venom 2. But it’s always in the back of our minds, you know? ‘When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.