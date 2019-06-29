Tom Holland Wants to Make a Spider-Man and Wolverine Body Swap Short Film

tom talking about peter swap body with wolverine for a day pic.twitter.com/bFTxAfajhT — Tom Holland China (@TomHollandChina) June 20, 2019

The Walt Disney Company buying 20th Century Fox brings the film rights to many more Marvel characters under one roof. Fans are eager to see more of their favorite characters sharing time on the silver screen. Tom Holland is out promoting his second Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. During an interview, Holland revealed which Marvel character not yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he’d like to share a scene with.

“I would like to do Spider-Man and Wolverine,” Holland says. “There’s a really, really interesting story in the Ultimate Spider-Man where Spider-Man and Wolverine swap bodies for a day. And like, Peter Parker wakes up in Wolverine’s body.”

Zendaya interjects, “I would love to see Hugh Jackman try to be Peter Parker.”

“And then Wolverine wakes up in Peter Parker’s body,” Holland continues, “and he like goes to school and all of a sudden Peter Parker’s like being this really gross, rude man and he like starts hitting on the school teacher and stuff. And then all of a sudden Wolverine, who’s this really scary guy, is all like, ‘Oh hey guys! What are you doing?’”

Holland is referring to the story “Jump the Shark” by Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley that appeared in Ultimate Spider-Man #67 in 2004. Bendis is having trouble believing he head Holland reference it in this interview. ‘EVERYone else can see this too, right?” Bendis tweeted.

There are plenty of other Wolverine and Spider-Man team-ups that Marvel Studios could draw on. In the main Marvel Universe, Jason Aaron and Adam Kubert’s Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine sent the duo on an adventure through time. Holland shouldn’t get his hopes up though as rumor has it Marvel is in no rush to get the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s still early days, but it’s been a fun exercise, and it’s one, by the way, that we’ve been doing for years,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige shared in an interview. “Every development meeting starts with cool ideas and fun ideas, and our wheels are always turning in terms of what if… to use a Marvel publishing term. What if we did this? What if we did that? What if we had access to such and such characters? That’s how Spider-Man: Homecoming came together in the first place, and it’s fun to now be in this position with the Fox characters, too, because if we come up with a great ‘What If’ we can actually do it.”

Would you like to see Spider-Man and Wolverine team up in live action? Let us know in the comments.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 2nd. Holland’s Spider-Man is also in Avengers: Endgame, which returns to theaters this weekend with new footage.