Twitter Celebrates Secret Invasion Star Olivia Colman’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Olivia Colman! The Academy Award-winning and Emmy-winning actor turned 48 on January 30th. In addition to her Oscar-winning performance in The Favourite, Colman is known for an array of television roles including The Crown, Broadchruch, Peep Show, and most recently, The Landscapers. She also recently starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, which is earning her awards season buzz yet again. With over 100 acting credits to her name, Colman is about to embark on a new journey by making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Secret Invasion. While it’s currently unclear who she is playing, fans can’t wait to see the star act alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, and Ben Mendelsohn. In honor of her birthday, many fans took to Twitter today to celebrate.
In Secret Invasion, Nick Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) try to stop the Skrulls, who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s primary overseer on Secret Invasion is Jonathan Schwartz, who just produced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Jonathan Schwartz recently explained. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”
You can check out some of the birthday tweets for Colman below…