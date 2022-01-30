Twitter Celebrates Secret Invasion Star Olivia Colman’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Olivia Colman! The Academy Award-winning and Emmy-winning actor turned 48 on January 30th. In addition to her Oscar-winning performance in The Favourite, Colman is known for an array of television roles including The Crown, Broadchruch, Peep Show, and most recently, The Landscapers. She also recently starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, which is earning her awards season buzz yet again. With over 100 acting credits to her name, Colman is about to embark on a new journey by making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Secret Invasion. While it’s currently unclear who she is playing, fans can’t wait to see the star act alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, and Ben Mendelsohn. In honor of her birthday, many fans took to Twitter today to celebrate.

In Secret Invasion, Nick Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) try to stop the Skrulls, who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s primary overseer on Secret Invasion is Jonathan Schwartz, who just produced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Jonathan Schwartz recently explained. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

You can check out some of the birthday tweets for Colman below…

Secret Invasion Can’t Come Soon Enough

https://twitter.com/SInvasionNews/status/1487816419815432198?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Range

Happy birthday to Academy Award winner Olivia Colman! pic.twitter.com/46L8leZlek — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 30, 2022

Literal Queen

Happy Birthday to #Emmy-winner Olivia Colman! Olivia won her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” pic.twitter.com/H8zpu1f0US — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 30, 2022

Precious

Hbd Olivia Colman, we love you very much. pic.twitter.com/KjLDCvTqwf — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiShop) January 30, 2022

She Radiates Joy

happy birthday to the queen herself, olivia colman 💕 pic.twitter.com/X7QeSoPv7C — liv 🍒 (@thecrownscolman) January 30, 2022

What Are You Watching In Her Honor?

Wishing Olivia Colman a very happy birthday! 🎂



From Peep Show to The Lost Daughter, the Oscar-winning actress never fails to entertain…we know exactly how we'll be spending our Sunday! 📺



📸Olivia Colman by Hana Knizova, 16 October 2014 © National Portrait Gallery, London pic.twitter.com/hw0eYHmLs4 — National Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) January 30, 2022

PSA: The Lost Daughter Is On Netflix

Happy birthday to Olivia Colman!



Revisit our cover story with @thelostdaughter star: https://t.co/3ui2rGu30V



Photographed by @alexilubo for Queue Issue 6 pic.twitter.com/VcVmr0zoTz — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 30, 2022

48 Years Of Perfection

48✨ wishing this lovely human of sunshine beams a life full of joy, love, and laughter— 48 and beyond, we know you will keep on inspiring more people than ever ❤️



A very happy birthday to everybody’s favourite, Olivia Colman 🎂 pic.twitter.com/zC5Gmq8N8b — ch*ls (@dearcollie) January 30, 2022

Remember This, Though?

happy birthday olivia colman pic.twitter.com/BkmRKPH3gW — gracie (@bethecunt) January 30, 2022

What’s Your Favo(u)rite?