Valkyrie’s New Thor: Love and Thunder Suit Surfaces Online

We’re still at least seven months away from the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, yet marketing collateral associated with the movie has started to surface online. Last year, an officially licensed poster appeared on social media, showing off all the characters associated with the movie. While Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi quickly tried to debunk the poster as being fake, a new selfie taken by Tessa Thompson seemingly confirms the authenticity of the poster.

Thompson’s photo started to circulate on social media Sunday evening, showing the character in some new duds, vastly different than what she was last seen wearing during Avengers: Endgame. Her new suit seems to pull inspiration from Thor Odinson’s (Chris Hemsworth), with the design. Even then, it’s separate enough because there’s little color involved. Instead, the suit is virtually all black and white.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See it for yourself below.

“In the canon, [Valkyrie] is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her,” Thompson said about her character in 2019. “Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump.”

“Captain Marvel just broke the ceiling off and dissipated myths about what women can do in these spaces and society,” Thompson added. “So it feels like we are really entering a new phase of Marvel. So this night is about celebrating more than just this film… [Stan Lee’s] vision is the idea: what makes you different is actually your superpower. And when we’re living inside of a robust time to be able to say to people that they can love who they want to love, they can be who they want to be. It’s perfect to include those narratives inside of this world.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which other characters would you like to see pop up in the fourth Thor flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!