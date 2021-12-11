Marvel fans might have gotten their first look at the poster for Thor: Love and Thunder on social media. On Twitter, an account posted an image of what is believed to be an actual piece of art from Pyramid. They delivered an early image of Ms. Marvel earlier this year. In the poster, Chris Hemsworth is rocking a new suit of armor along with many of the returning characters he’s met throughout his time in the MCU. Kong, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster’s Thor are all present along with a menacing presence that could be Gorr the God Butcher in the background. It’s a wonderful mash-up of all the wild cosmic hijinks that Thor comic readers love about the character. Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Taika Wapiti’s lovable rock are all standouts from previous adventures. The rollicking good times are something that audiences have been looking forward to. Also, it’s curious that none of the Guardians of the Galaxy are present in this image. More details will be revealed as the film draws closer next year.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Marvel artist Andy Park teased that Love and Thunder “pushes the boundaries of what’s comfortable.” Now, that may sound daunting, but audiences clearly liked Waititi pushing the limits of the franchise last time around. You can expect more of the same this spring as the band gets back together for the next chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/lovethundernews/status/1469684877062811649?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“There’s a reason why there’s been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing. So Thor: Love and Thunder falls right into that where it’s just pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable and what should be expected,” Park began.

“You’ll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think Taika said it in some interview where he’s just like, he’s surprised that he’s even, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it,” he continued. “This movie is crazy wild. It’s so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be fun.”

Are you stoked about Love and Thunder? How do you feel about this poster? Let us know down in the comments!