Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Calls Alleged Leaked Poster “So Bad”

2021 was a packed year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and next year will be no different. Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the many films fans are looking forward to, especially since it will see the return of Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, who also voices Korg. There hasn’t been any official content released from the movie yet, but a poster for the film surfaced online yesterday. However, Waititi took to Twitter to share the image and his reaction implies that it’s definitely not as official as we thought.

“This is so bad that I kinda wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of posters,” Waititi wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

As you can see, the image Waititi was quote-tweeting has since been deleted. You can check out the poster in question in another tweet below:

In the past, Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder “is so insane and also very romantic.” During a recent chat with Empire, the director emphasized that it’s “the craziest film” he’s ever done.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

“It’s very different from Ragnarok,” Waititi continued. “It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sig, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor revealed in April that he will be playing Zeus.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.