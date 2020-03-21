Venom 2 Fans Think a Teaser Is Coming Soon

Sony successfully brought one of Spider-Man’s most iconic characters to the screen with Tom Hardy’s Venom, which crushed at the box office back in 2018. Since then we’ve learned that Sony is working on the sequel, but aside from some glimpses at Woody Harrelson’s Carnage on the set, we don’t have much else to go on. One Marvel fan on Reddit thinks a teaser for the sequel is quite near though, as user airpod4840 assembled a list of facts and details that could end up supporting the theory. That said, nothing is concrete, but you can certainly read this rundown and make a case that they are on the right track.

The rundown points out when the first teaser came out for the original film and compares it to the release date, and also factors in the release date of Morbius and the upcoming date for Venom 2. You can check out the full rundown below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Venom 1 came out on October 3, 2018.

The first teaser came out Feb. 8, 2018.

Venom 2 comes out October 2, 2020.

We are already half way through March

However, Mobius comes out July 31, 2019.

We got a trailer 200 days before Morbius comes out.

Tomorrow marks 200 days before Venom 2 comes out.”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but you can probably bet on receiving a teaser of some sort in the first half of the year.

You can check out the official description for Venom’s Blu-ray release below.

“The evolution story of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass character Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiance. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers – transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponized symbiote rival, Riot.”

Special Features:

Designing Venom

Extended post credit scene and deleted scenes

Plus over an hour of extras including:

Symbiote secrets

The Anti-Hero

The lethal protector in action

Venom Mode: Trivia Track

Venom Vision

Venom 2 hits on October 2nd.

When do you think we’ll receive the first teaser for Venom 2? Let us know in the comments!