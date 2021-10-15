Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal New Look at Shriek and a Symbiote Showdown

Mid conflicting reports over the film's possible delay, Sony Pictures has released new images from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The images show Tom Hardy's Venom ready to clash with Woody Harrelson's Carnage. There's also a new look at Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison, a.ka. Shriek. You can take a look at all 10 images included below. Andy Serkis directs the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man spinoff movie, Production took place in England and in San Francisco, wrapping in February 2020. The film was to debut in October 2020 but has faced a full year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This character was so much fun to work on in design and to take [from] the comic world," director Andy Serkis previously told IGN of bringing these Spider-Man anitheroes and villains to life. "It was wonderful having the opportunity to take this character that's never been seen before on screen, as much as you do get to know him in our story and to really play with the physicality, how he moves, how he extrudes his tentacles."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage pits Venom against his arch-nemesis from the comics, Carnage. Serkis directs the film, based on a screenplay written by Kelly Marcel, from a story by Marcel and Tom Hardy. Hardy stars as Eddie Brock / Venom with Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Anne Weying's boyfriend, Dan Lewis, Naomie Harris as Shriek, and Stephen Graham is playing Patrick Mulligan, who becomes host to the symbiote Toxin in the comics.

The film may have connections to other upcoming Sony Spider-Man universe movies. Rumor has it that Tom Hardy will appear in Jared Leto's Morbius movie.

What do you think of these Venom: Let There Be Carnage images? Are you excited for the film to debut? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens in theaters on October 15th.