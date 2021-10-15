Venom: Let There Be Carnage Won't Be Delayed, Says Conflicting Report

✖

There's a new conflicting report that's claiming Venom: Let There Be Carnage will not in fact be delayed from its current October release date. That's a big reversal on a recent report that Venom 2 was indeed going to be pushed to 2022, as Sony was reportedly no longer confident that the COVID-19 Delta Variant will keep the movie theater marketplace stable enough for Venom: Let There Be Carnage to do the kind of business it should. This new report states, unequivocally, that "a studio insider says rumors the film will move further to 2022 are not true."

This note about Venom: Let There Be Carnage holding firm on its release date comes in a report from Variety about the massive response to the debut of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. After the No Way Home trailer wracked up over 45 million views in just two days, a lot of industry analysts are wondering what Spider-Man will do for the industry if it retains its December release date - or what it will do to the industry if No Way Home moves dates. Here's the full quote about how Sony is now juggling both of its big Spider-Man Universe films, and dancing around the question of whether they can weather the storm of COVID:

The unprecedented enthusiasm is also a welcome sign for Sony Pictures, which is committed to an exclusive theatrical release for “No Way Home” on Dec. 17, despite recent less-than-blockbuster returns for theatrical releases as COVID cases continue to rise due to the delta variant. Sony recently pushed its other upcoming comic book feature, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” from September to October (although a studio insider says rumors the film will move further to 2022 are not true).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a pivotal chapter of what Sony is trying to build with its Spider-Man Universe. Beyond Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) having to face a nightmarish new symbiote (Woody Harrelson's Carnage), there are already hints that Venom 2 could be opening up some ties to the larger Spider-Man Universe. If that's the case, the relationship between Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home could be closer than we think - and Sony's release plans for the pair of films could be equally as intricate.

As of now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still set for release in theaters on October 15th.