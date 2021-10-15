Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reveals Two New Posters

✖

Sony Pictures has released two new posters for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the studio's Spider-Man spinoff. The posters show clashes between the film's two symbiotes, Venom (with Tom Hardy playing host Eddie Brock) and Carnage (with host Cletus Kasady played by Woody Harrelson). The poster also features the film's new October release date after its latest delay. You can check out both posters below. Sony also released a new trailer for the film earlier this month. Andy Serkis directs the sequel, Filming took place in England and in San Francisco and wrapped in February 2020. The film was to debut in October 2020 but has faced a full year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This character was so much fun to work on in design and to take [from] the comic world," director Andy Serkis previously told IGN of bringing these Spider-Man anitheroes and villains to life. "It was wonderful having the opportunity to take this character that's never been seen before on screen, as much as you do get to know him in our story and to really play with the physicality, how he moves, how he extrudes his tentacles.

(Photo: Sony)

"In the same way that Cletus is manipulative psychologically and physically, he can take your energy and completely shift it for you," Serkis continued, discussing the villain teased in the first film's post-credits scene. "So we wanted the whole movement style to be very idiosyncratic and off-kilter and strange, and you just can't pin him down. It would be like trying to have a fight with an octopus, basically."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage pits Venom against his arch-nemesis from the comics, Carnage. Serkis directs from a screenplay written by Kelly Marcel, based on a story by Marcel and Tom Hardy. Hardy stars as Eddie Brock / Venom with Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Anne Weying's boyfriend, Dan Lewis, Naomie Harris as Shriek, and Stephen Graham is playing Patrick Mulligan, who becomes host to the symbiote Toxin in the comics.

(Photo: Sony)

The film may have connections to other upcoming Sony Spider-Man universe movies. Rumor has it that Tom Hardy will appear in Jared Leto's Morbius movie.

What do you think of these Venom: Let There Be Carnage posters? Are you excited for the film to debut in October? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens in theaters on October 15th.