Tom Holland Teases Rumored Spider-Man and Venom Crossover

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland has dropped a tease that is going to have Marvel fans on the edge of their collective seats, because it certainly seems as though he’s letting fans know that his Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom could be meeting soon! Holland was on Instagram and posted the following to his stories regarding the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage: “Tonight’s the night. Can’t wait to see this. Congrats @AndySerkis @TomHary and @SonyPictures Are The Rumors True 😏” Without dropping a single SPOILER (yet), the Internet has been ablaze with that mentioned “rumor” Holland is referring to, so really he’s saying everything without saying anything at all.

WARNING: From Here On Out We Will Talk MAJOR VENOM SPOILERS!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Venom 2 mid-credits scene sets up Spider-Man and Venom’s crossover event meeting. The battle to defeat Carnage (Woody Harrelson) exposed Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) as the monstrous Venom to the world, forcing the once-again-famous Brock to go on the run. Venom and Eddie settle on a remote tropical island, trying to figure out how to best become the “Lethal Protector” that will balance both of their wishes and goals for life.

While trying to relax in a shoddy beach shack, Venom experiences a strange phenomenon that looks an awful lot like the multiverse breaches we’ve been in Marvel Studios projects like Loki, or the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Venom ends up still in his room but in a very different universe – one where J. Jonah Jameson is outing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as Spider-Man to the entire world!

Did Tom Holland Confirm Tom Hardy’s Venom for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

If the writing wasn’t on the wall for Marvel fans in Venom 2’s post-credits scene, Tom Holland all but confirms it with his Instagram post: looks like Tom Hardy’s Venom will be one of the many Spider-Man Universe characters to show up in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home this December!

No Way Home‘s trailer gave us the barest hint of how a wish from Peter Parker and a spell from Doctor Strange (plus other major Marvel Cinematic Universe events) break open the multiverse to allow versions of Spider-Man villains from every previous film (Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, etc.) to unite and attack Spider-Man. Holland’s Peter Parker has been rumored to be getting help from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man – and apparently, Hardy’s Venom will be backing the boys up, as well!

Now Marvel fans can only hope that Venom’s Spider-Man: No Way Home crossover ends with Eddie finally adding the iconic black suit Spider-Man insignia to his look…

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.