Did Venom Just Eat Scorpion?

Venom may have just had one of his most interesting meals ever.

SPOILERS for Venom Annual #1 by Donny Cates, David Michelinie, Ron Lim, James Stokoe, Kev Walker, Jeff Loveness, and Tigh Walker follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Venom Annual builds on Venom’s history as a villain before he became a brutal antihero. It’s an anthology told through the frame story of supervillains sharing stories over drinks at a seedy bar. Black Cat goes first, sharing a story of a near-fatal run-in with Venom from some time ago. The only reason Venom didn’t kill her was because of how she risked her own life to save innocents.

Mac Gargan, the Scorpion, is in the group listening and isn’t impressed by Felicia’s story. The bartender chimes in with a story from Venom’s early days as an antihero, when he behaved like an animal. Venom burst into the place looking for the Bug. Instead, he got into an altercation with Wolverine. The two had a brutal fight with Wolverine ultimately getting the better of Venom. Instead of delivering the killing blow, Wolverine decided to give Venom the chance to be something more than an animal, the way someone gave Logan that same chance.

Scorpion still isn’t impressed and keep talking tough. A man in a black hooded-mask interjects, saying that the people Scorpion goes up against are small compared to what Venom has faced. He tells the story of how Venom fought the Juggernaut, a fight that ended in an embarrassing manner for the Juggernaut.

Gargan just keeps running his mouth, talking about how Venom’s hype is overblown and how, for all the scary tales about him, it isn’t like he’s ever actually eaten anyone or done anything else to make him really scary.

That’s when the man in the black hood reveals himself to be Venom. Venom wraps his tongue around the Scorpion’s head and offers to tell him a story.

The issue cuts to the villains running out of the bar and ends there, so it isn’t certain whether Venom actually ate Scorpion, but it certainly looks like he may have.

It is a little strange that Scorpion should be the one naysaying the Venom myth here since Mac Gargan used to be bonded to the Venom symbiote. In fact, as a member of the Thunderbolts and Dark Avengers, Norman Osborn frequently fed his enemies to Venom, including Skrulls left on Earth after the Secret Invasion.

Do you think Venom actually ate Scorpion? Let us know in the comments!

Venom Annual #1 is on sale now.