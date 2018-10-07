Jimmy Fallon Writes Thank You Note to Venom

Venom opens in theaters this weekend and critics and fans are pretty divided over the film. Jimmy Fallon, however, felt compelled to write Venom a thank you note.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Fallon did his weekly “thank you notes” routine. He sent one to Venom with, at best, a backhanded compliment.

“Thank you, movie supervillain Venom, for being the Marvel Comics version of the dudes who say, ‘Wazzup?’” he wrote.

Venom is set to have a record-breaking opening weekend, earning around $80 million in its opening weekend. That number smashes earlier projections for the film and easily surpasses the previous October opening record of $55.8 million set by Alfonso Cuaron’s Gravity in 2013.

Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the journalist who bonds to an alien symbiote to become the Spider-Man villain and then antihero called Venom. Tough Venom’s origin is tied tightly to Spider-Man in the Marvel Comics universe, Sony is using Venom as a launchpad for its own universe of films focused on Spider-Man supporting characters and villains such as Morbius, Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Nightwatch.

The also stars Riz Ahmed plays Dr. Carlton Drake – the head of an organization called the Life Foundation who we now know will bond to the Riot symbiote – and Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Eddie’s fiance who, in the comics, become She-Venom.

The movie is said to have been inspired by the Venom: Lethal Protector Marvel Comics storyline, with the Life Foundation studying symbiotes supposedly with good intentions only for the symbiotes to take control, leaving Venom to clean up the mess.

The director has gone into more depth on the comic book inspirations:

“The original [Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie run] is tough to … that I think because they created it that really was the driving force and the origin of it,” Fleischer said. “And so but [Mark] Bagley as well. There was a lot of different artists. There’s been so many iterations of Venom throughout the time. I happen to really like where he’s evolved to … when he goes to space and is more of a … he gets really hulking, he gets huge. I kinda like Venom being big, and just so massive which, especially in the atrium fight, when he’s whipping the guy around by his feet and smacking out the other SWAT guys, we really tried to pay tribute to just that just massive, powerful monster.”

Venom is now playing in theaters.