Venom: Let There Be Carnage Deleted Scene Reveals Woody Harrelson’s Brutal Revenge

Now that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available for purchase on digital platforms, Sony is slowly releasing the various extras that come with the film. ComicBook.com released an exclusive first look at the film’s visual effects development reel Tuesday morning and now, a new deleted scene has surfaced online featuring the sequel’s antagonist.

In the deleted scene, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek (Naomie Harris) are seen discussing their next moves when Carnage momentarily ejects himself from Kasady. He then explains his plans to create a “superior race” on Earth, made of human-symbiote hybrids. Interestingly enough, longtime fans of Carnage and other Spider-Man-adjacent characters might quickly draw comparisons to Knull, one of Marvel Comics’ most fearsome villains as of late.

The deleted scene does add some explanations to Carnage’s motivations, and you can see it for yourself below.

Though a third Venom flick has yet to be officially greenlit by Sony, Hardy himself has suggested it’s something that’s always been in the plans.

“These things [usually] come in threes,” Hardy previously explained to DigitalSpy. “If there’s going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can’t count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it’s really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same… the same story, the same film. So that you don’t surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There’s got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says ‘no’, that’s fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now available digitally before its physical home media release on December 14th.

