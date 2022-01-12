Venom: Let There Be Carnage Returning to Select Theaters This Week

Fans that may have missed an opportunity to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage on the big screen are in luck, because Sony Pictures is bringing the Marvel film back to select theaters later this week. Friday, January 14th is the date Venom 2 has selected to take another bite out of the box office, while the film starring Tom Hardy is also available for Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital purchase. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is one of two successes for Sony in 2021, with Spider-Man: No Way Home also closing out the year to record numbers.

A tweet from the official Venom: Let There Be Carnage Twitter account reads: “Hungry for another bite? #Venom: Let There Be Carnage is back in select theaters January 14, also on Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital!” A short video clip is also included, along with a link to the film’s page on the Sony Pictures website. Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom 2 fully introduces Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer that bonds with the red alien symbiote to become Carnage. Shriek, played by Naomie Harris, also debuts, with Michelle Williams reprising her role as Anne Weying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/VenomMovie/status/1481310008415510540

Andy Serkis has already gone on the record as saying how “amazing” it would be to work on a third film in the franchise, with the writers behind the film already plotting how a third installment could go.

“Wow, that’s a really amazing question,” Serkis told CBR when asked if he would want to return for a potential third film. “I’m not sure I can answer all of that, but I can tell you that I had such a great time making this that… if it works out that way and there is another one, of course! It’d be amazing to work on another one.”

He added, “We’ll just have to see what happens. But yeah, I mean, I have a few ideas of my own, but I certainly wouldn’t be bold enough to put them out there right now.”

The official synopsis for Venom: Let There Be Carnage can be found below:

“Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.”

Will you be heading to the theater this week to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!