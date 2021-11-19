Venom: Let There Be Carnage Announces Digital, 4K Release Dates and Special Features

The release dates and special features for the Venom: Let There Be Carnage digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases have been revealed by Sony Pictures. The second Venom movie starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and host of the alien symbiote was directed by Andy Serkis, and succeeded in being another hit for Sony. It followed on the post-credits scene from the first film by fully introducing Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage. When fans purchase Venom 2 for home viewing, they’ll have loads of special features to choose from, depending on which version they go for.

Digital storefronts will start selling Venom: Let There Be Carnage on November 23rd, with the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD date scheduled for December 14th. The DVD comes with only one bonus material, the “Let There Be… Action” behind the scenes special look. It takes audiences step-by-step on the set to experience how Venom: Let There Be Carnage was created, from concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, and all of the intense stunts captured. A total of seven special features are included in the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital releases, definitely giving buyers more bang for their buck.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has a 97-minute runtime and is rated PG-13 for its intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, disturbing material, and suggestive references. It also has different specs for all three hi-definition releases: 2160p Ultra High Definition for the 4K UHD; 1080p High Definition for Blu-ray; and 1.85:1 Anamorphic Widescreen for DVD.

The complete list of the special features can be found below.

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

Outtakes & Bloopers

6 Deleted Scenes

Eddie & Venom: The Odd Couple: What happens when two beings inhabit one body? A whole lot of chaos. Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and the team of filmmakers talk all things Eddie and Venom.

What happens when two beings inhabit one body? A whole lot of chaos. Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and the team of filmmakers talk all things Eddie and Venom. Sick and Twisted Cletus Kasady: Imagining this iconic and psychotic comic book villain for screen with Woody Harrelson, director Andy Serkis, and the production team.

Imagining this iconic and psychotic comic book villain for screen with Woody Harrelson, director Andy Serkis, and the production team. Concept to Carnage: Trace the design and animation of Carnage from comic book image to screen symbiotic.

Trace the design and animation of Carnage from comic book image to screen symbiotic. Let There Be… Action: Go on the set and experience the action of how Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes shape. From concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, follow the making of the film and see the intense stunts that were captured.

Go on the set and experience the action of how Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes shape. From concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, follow the making of the film and see the intense stunts that were captured. And more!

DVD

Which version of Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be going on your shopping list? Let us know down in the comments!