Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Reveals Trilogy Plans

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters now and while the sequel to 2018’s Venom has only been out for a very short period of time, the question of a third film in the series has already come up – and Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis says that there are already ideas for the potential third film in the would-be trilogy. While Serkis was clear that a third film wasn’t something that was official, he told CBR that it would be “amazing” to work on another film and explained that writer Kelly Marcel and star Tom Hardy had been “thinking about a trilogy arc” for awhile.



“Wow, that’s a really amazing question,” Serkis said when asked if he would want to return for a potential third film. “I’m not sure I can answer all of that, but I can tell you that I had such a great time making this that… if it works out that way and there is another one, of course! It’d be amazing to work on another one.”



He added, “We’ll just have to see what happens. But yeah, I mean, I have a few ideas of my own, but I certainly wouldn’t be bold enough to put them out there right now.”



Time will tell if a third Venom film is given the green light, but if box office for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a factor in the decision, then it would seem that the possibility is there. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is opening big at the box office with Sony reporting that the film will open with $71.3 million over its first three days, including $37.3 million from its opening day alone. That number makes it the second-highest opening of the pandemic. And there are some projections that put the overall opening weekend number at being even higher with upwards of $80 million. The film is currently number one at the box office.



The film is also doing well with fans, though the film hasn’t fared as well with critics. The Venom sequel is sitting at a 59 percent Rotten score at Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak gave the film a 3 out of 5 in her review, noting that “There’s no denying Hardy’s magnetism when it comes to playing these roles, and one can only hope there will be more chance for him to act the part in a script worthy of his talent.”



In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, after finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. Andy Serkis directs the film. Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock/Venom. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage.



Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters now.



