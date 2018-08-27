‘Venom’ Becomes ‘Flubber’ in Hilarious Trailer Mashup

Venom is planning to give audiences an entirely new kind of comic book movie, and a recent “remix” of the film’s trailers is taking that a step further.

A new video released by Nerdist, which you can check out above, reimagines Venom as something else entirely — a gritty reboot of the 1997 film Flubber. The trailer pits intrepid reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) against Philip Brainard (Robin Williams), a scientist who has accidentally discovered a symbiotic relationship with a green, jelly-like substance.

The end result is honestly surprisingly seamless, both in mashing up the two films’ aesthetics and in essentially transforming the Venom symbiote into Flubber. The film’s action sequences take on a whole new context when you add green goo and some new, adorable sound effects, and one bit of dramatic editing somehow makes Jenny Slate’s controversial “symbiote” line even better.

This certainly isn’t the first or last mashup that Venom will endure, with the film previously getting a fan-made “remix” with The Mask. But this particular video is definitely a highlight, even if it does diverge from the Marvel Comics lore quite a bit.

“Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally.” Venom director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

The film will also present that bond between Eddie and Venom in a very particular – and occasionally dark – way.

“Eddie Brock and Venom is a unique character within the universe because it’s not just a singular experience,” Fleischer continued. “It’s not like there’s a guy who gets imbued with powers or makes his own suit and the becomes a vigilante or he’s not an alien that comes to earth and has super powers. In our movie, or in the comics, it’s about the union of these two different parts to create a whole.”

Venom is set to be released on October 5th.