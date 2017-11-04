Tom Hardy Takes a Break in New ‘Venom’ Photo

Production on Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff film, Venom, is in full swing and the film’s official Twitter account has posted a new update showing the film’s star taking a break from the hard work of bringing Venom to life.

The photo, posted by the @VenomMovie account on Twitter, reveals star Tom Hardy in his trailer sitting on the edge of a bed on a quick break and taking a moment to reflect on the two weeks the film has been in production. Check out the photo below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the caption of the photo indicates, Venom kicked off production two weeks ago. While details about the Spider-Man spinoff are few, Hardy is set to star while actors Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, and Reid Scott are all attached to the film directed by Ruben Fleischer who previously helmed Zombieland. Plot details are also limited, though rumors indicate that the film will be a darker take on the popular superhero genre with its focus on the titular violent Spider-Man villain, possibly as an adaptation of the 1993 Marvel Comics miniseries Venom: Lethal Protector which saw the Venom symbiote’s host, Eddie Brock, turn from a villain to an antihero.

The photo shared yesterday is the latest update about the film’s production. Last week, the @VenomMovie account posted their very first update, a photo of Hardy and others appearing to have a good time on the first day of filming.

Even with the limited amount of information about the upcoming film, fans are still excited for Venom. While the movie is not exactly a part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is still hope that the popular Spider-Man villain may pop up in the MCU in the future, especially considering that Sony — who retains the cinematic rights to Spider-Man characters — has a deal with Marvel Studios allowing them to continue to make their own films with the Wall Crawler’s supporting cast with the stipulation that Spider-Man could appear in large, MCU movies such as the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. With that deal some, including Sony executive Amy Pascal, feel there could be a chance for some crossover between the Sony franchise and the MCU somewhere down the line.

In the meantime, fans will just have to keep checking out the updates on the film before they’ll get a chance to see Hardy in action as Venom next year. Venom is scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.