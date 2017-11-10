Walton Goggins Shares Photo From Last Day on ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Set

With Thor: Ragnarok dominating the box office, Black Panther preparing to hit theaters in February, and Avengers: Infinity War creating an unending buzz, Marvel’s next film has flown well below the radar for the past few months.

Even without an abundance of attention, Ant-Man and The Wasp has been moving along well, and some of its actors have already wrapped filming their parts. This includes Walton Goggins, who just announced his last day on the set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goggins, who previously starred in Justified and The Hateful Eight, was announced as a cast member in the Ant-Man sequel earlier this summer. The actor took to Instagram on Friday morning to tell fans he had finished his time on the set.

“My last day on Ant-Man,” Goggins wrote in the post. “Peyton and his bad ass camera man Peter let Augustus shoot my close up. Marvel…he promised me it was in focus!”

My last day on Ant Man…Peyton and his his bad ass camera man Peter let Augustus shoot my close up. Marvel… he promised me it was in focus!!! A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide) on Nov 10, 2017 at 4:56am PST

The photo showed Goggins in front of the camera and his young son Augustus trying his best to get it in focus. The Peyton that Goggins referred to in the post is Peyton Reed, the director of Ant-Man and The Wasp.

While his part on the film has wrapped, Goggins’ official role in the film has yet to be revealed.

Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018.