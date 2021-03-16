WandaVision Writer Reveals Origin of Aerospace Engineer

✖

It wasn't but a few weeks ago that much of social media was hoping Reed Richards would appear in WandaVision as the fabled aerospace engineer. As it turns out, that theory was quickly dashed when a character original to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended up appearing instead. Major Goodner is a character played by Rachel Thompson, and she has ties to both SWORD and the United States Air Force, and she served as Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) fabled contact. Though the character is far from a member of the Fantastic Four, the origin of the character has a heartfelt root to it.

Speaking with The Daily Princetonian, WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer says she named the character after one of the friends she made while in college at Princeton.

"You know, the character that Monica [Rambeau] met on the show that everybody thought was going to be Reed Richards, the engineer?" Schaeffer told the collegiate newspaper. "That character is Major Goodner, and she’s named after one of my friends, Aly Goodner [’00], that I went to Princeton with, who’s part of this group. I made that choice because that character represents every time one of these women has come through for me and every time they’ve been good at their job."

The writer added that she thought it was hilarious people were going overboard with the fan theories, when the character was, in fact, an entirely new creation that may or may not return at some point in the future of the MCU.

"It became this hilarious thing for me that everybody was like, 'It’s going to be Reed Richards, it’s going to be some important man,' and I’m like, 'No, it’s just a lady who’s awesome at what she does and who will be there for her friends,'" Schaeffer said.

