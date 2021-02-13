WandaVision Fans Think John Krasinski’s Reed Richards Is Monica Rambeau’s Mystery Contact

WandaVision viewers continue to speculate about the identity of the aerospace engineer contacted by S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), with some believing the mystery man will reveal himself as Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. When investigating the Westview anomaly seemingly instigated by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in Episode 5, Monica tells astrophysicist Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) that she knows an aerospace engineer who would be up for the challenge of figuring out a way to be protected while going back inside the "Hex" surrounding Westview, New Jersey.

After texting this unnamed person in Episode 5, Monica reports in Episode 6 that her way back into the irradiated Hex — an armored vehicle — is an hour away. "Just gotta meet my guy over the ridge," Monica says, resolving to go back inside despite Darcy's warnings that her two trips through the boundary have already rewritten her cells on a molecular level.

As WandaVision gears up to reveal the mystery person in Episode 7 — which might be the mockumentary-styled episode paying homage to modern sitcoms like The Office and Modern Family — fans are sharing theories Monica's contact is the big-brained leader of the Fantastic Four, played by fan-favorite pick John Krasinski.

Best known for roles in The Office and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Krasinski has long been rumored for the role of Mister Fantastic and has repeatedly expressed interest in playing the stretchy superhero. In March, Krasinski told ComicBook.com he "would love" to play a rebooted Reed Richards but added he's "had no conversations" with Marvel Studios or MCU master planner Kevin Feige.

Shortly after, in April 2020, the Disney-owned studio reportedly met with Krasinski for a "multitude of projects." It's unclear if the rumored meeting was for an acting role or a behind-the-camera role after the success of A Quiet Place, directed by Krasinski and starring his wife Emily Blunt — also a fan-favorite pick to play Susan Richards, Reed's wife and the superhero called the Invisible Woman.

In the Marvel comics, Reed's greatest power is his genius-level intellect and his mastery of science and other fields, including aviation, robotics, and quantum physics. When Reed, Susan, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm are exposed to cosmic radiation, the team of explorers uses their superhuman powers throughout universes as the Fantastic Four.

Feige officially announced a rebooted Fantastic Four in December with Spider-Man director Jon Watts bringing Marvel's first family into the MCU. Here's what WandaVision fans are saying about a potential Reed-slash-Krasinski debut in Episode 7, premiering Friday on Disney+: