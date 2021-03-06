WandaVision Commercial Actress Speaks Out on Fan Theories

✖

WandaVision has come to an end and answered many questions that have been plaguing fans for the last eight weeks. There were many fan theories that did not come true, and some of the cast had their fun with fans by throwing out red herrings in interviews. One WandaVision throughline that caused many theories were the commercials seen throughout the episodes. From thoughts on Mephisto to connections to Agents of SHIELD, there were many guesses being thrown around. In the end, the commercials appeared to be directly related to Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) trauma and were signs of her past creeping into her new reality. During a recent interview with The Direct, Victoria Blade, who starred in most of the WandaVision commercials, addressed the fan theories.

"Because I had only seen Black Panther before this whole experience, all of the Easter eggs and everything went completely over my head, and I was really approaching it very head-on, like, as if I were an actor cast in a commercial," Blade explained. "I wasn't approaching it from any sort of multi-layered approach because the way I saw it was like, my job is to sell this product, you know, and that's the way I approached the scenes. I didn't try very hard to layer in anything else."

Blade continued, "I'm probably not supposed to say anything about any of that until after the series finale. I will say that I have seen the theories because people can't stop talking about it, but most of them go over my head because I don't know the Marvel world. So [for] most of them I'm not the one to ask because I don't have the answers, but I think it's just great to watch how excited everybody is, and how creative everybody is. It's just been cool to me to see how enthusiastic the fans are."

As for more WandaVision, director Matt Shakman recently confirmed there are currently no plans for a second season.

"I love working at Marvel," Shakman told Collider. "It's the best place in the world. They're so great with filmmakers and I've had such a great journey with this show. We have no plans for WandaVision Season 2 at all -- that could change, of course. It all depends on what's the story. We were very focused on telling this story over nine episodes and hopefully coming to a conclusion that feels satisfying and also surprising."

