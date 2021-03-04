WandaVision Director Matt Shakman Speaks Out on Season 2 Plans

✖

As WandaVision heads into its final episode on Friday, fans of the Marvel series are curious as to what's next for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the larger story playing out in Westview. While we know that WandaVision connects to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there's still some hope that a second season of the Disney+ series might be in the works. However, series director Matt Shakman says that the focus for WandaVision is just the nine episodes of the series -- there are no plans for Season 2.

"I love working at Marvel," Shakman said (via Collider). "It's the best place in the world. They're so great with filmmakers and I've had such a great journey with this show. We have no plans for WandaVision Season 2 at all -- that could change, of course. It all depends on what's the story. We were very focused on telling this story over nine episodes and hopefully coming to a conclusion that feels satisfying and also surprising."

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said something similar last month, noting at that time that Olsen will go directly from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange sequel while also talking a bit about how some shows may get more than one season, others will not.

"I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite 'no' to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision," Feige said. "Lizzy Olsen will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film."

"The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films," Feige said. "So, it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a Season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series. Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we're thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series."

As for the first -- and presumably only -- season of WandaVision, it concludes on Friday, and Shakman said that some fans -- particularly those with specific theories in mind -- may be a bit disappointed.

"I hope that they feel like the journey was satisfying for them," Shakman explained. "I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another. But we're always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully, people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying and that it feels inevitable because it's the same story they've been watching the whole time."

New episodes of WandaVision debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for the service yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.