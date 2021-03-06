WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Speaks Out on Playing Two Different Visions

✖

WandaVision has come to an end and many questions have been answered, including the big cameo Paul Bettany (Vision) previously teased. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During an appearance on Good Morning America this week, Bettany confirmed what fans suspected after last week's episode. Turns out, the big cameo the actor hinted at was actually just himself. It was a hilarious misdirect and we don't blame Bettany for having a little fun with the fact that he got to act alongside himself. Bettany also spoke to Marvel.com about playing two versions of Vision on the series...

"To differentiate between the two characters in a way that didn't just feel superficial... I mean, of course, one is purple, and one is white, so you have that going for you," Bettany explained. "But I wanted [The Vision] to be familiar and yet at the same time kind of intimidating. And for some reason, I was really intimidated by the idea. I kept putting off dealing with it because I knew we weren't shooting it till later. I was letting some ideas percolate because he has a very quick arc for where The Vision needs to go. He has a big turn to get through. I was really frightened of it!"

Bettany continued, "I have to learn his side of the fight. He would have to learn my side, and then we'd swap. It was all very confusing,” continued Bettany. “And then it was really confusing with the — I don't know it must be a three, four-page dialogue scene, which is [a lot]. We had this huge scene together. I couldn't learn it. I'm good at learning lines. I couldn't learn. And then I realized, 'Oh, I'm trying to learn both things at once.'"

"I was super intimidated by myself," Bettany joked. "I would come in one day and I would be Vision or The Vision," he added. "Then Adam [Lytle], my stunt guy, would play Vision. And he learned all of the dialogue and for both parts — he was brilliant. We would play the scene like that. And then the next day, he would come in. And he would get The Vision. Then I would get Vision. And then we would play the scene like that and the same to the fights so that they could always have my bella faccia on camera, at some point. It was more confusing than I had sort of allotted. It used up all of my brain."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

