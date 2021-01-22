WandaVision: Fans Are Freaking Out Over Agents of SHIELD Easter Egg

✖

The latest episode of WandaVision is here, and it was filled with excitement! During the episode, we saw the third commercial to appear on the series. The ad was for "Hydra Soak," a soap, and it featured the same woman from the first two commercials struggling with domestic life. While the latest Hydra name drop is likely a reference to Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) traumatic past, it could also be a nod to another Marvel series: Agents of SHIELD. Many fans took to Twitter after the show dropped to point out a similarity to Agents of SHIELD's Framework arc.

While in the Framework, most of the SHIELD agents were working for Hydra, but Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) was working as a history teacher. When Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) seek him out, Coulson claims Hydra had been brainwashing and controlling people using soap. While this certainly could be a coincidence, fans of Agents of SHIELD are hoping the moment was done on purpose. You can check out some fan reactions below:

// WandaVision spoilers

OK SO THAT SOAP AD WAS DEFINITELY AN AOS REFERENCE, RIGHT?! The tropical background = Tahiti and "when you want to get away without going anywhere" SOUNDS LIKE THE FRAMEWORK AND "HYDRA SOAK" BECAUSE THAT'S HOW THEY MIND CONTROLLED PEOPLE THERE. — 📺 Kenzie (@Kenzleidoscope) January 22, 2021

cw // #WandaVision spoilers

PLEASE TELL ME THE HYDRA SOAK COMMERCIAL IS THE SAME SOAP THAT COULSON WAS TALKING ABOUT IN AOS. DOES THAT MEAN WANDA IS IN FRAMEWORK??? OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT??? pic.twitter.com/F3qdwYOQHw — ⍟ WanaVision ✪ (@wanacuppatea) January 22, 2021

This would actually mark the second commercial with potential ties to Agents of SHIELD. The show's second episode featured an ad for Strucker Watches. Baron Wolfgang von Strucker was one of the leaders of Hydra who is best known for using Loki's Scepter to conduct experiments on human volunteers. Of course, this is how Wanda and her brother got their powers. Strucker was referenced many times throughout Agents of SHIELD's run and his son, Werner von Strucker, was a recurring character on the series.

The commercials aren't WandaVision's only connection to Agents of SHIELD that we've seen so far! Asif Ali, who plays Norm on WandaVision, also appeared in an episode of Agents of SHIELD as Jeremy Fletcher, one of the people forced to work for Hydra's "incentive program" during the show's first season.

Do you think WandaVision was making a reference to Agents of SHIELD or was it a coincidence? Tell us in the comments!

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ and all seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently available to stream on Netflix.