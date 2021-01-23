WandaVision: Debra Jo Rupp Explains Why She’s Glad Mrs. Hart Is Not in 1970s Episode

✖

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now available to watch on Disney+ and each one focuses on a different era of television. The first episode was in the style of 1950s sitcoms and saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) hosting a dinner for Vision's boss, Mr. Hart (Fred Melamed), and his wife Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp). Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rupp about her time on the series. While she did show up in the show's second episode, she was not featured in the third. We were admittedly a little disappointed considering the latest episode is in the style of the 1970s, and Rupp is best known for playing Kitty Forman on That '70s Show. However, the star explained why she didn't mind missing out on a return to the grooviest decade.

"I happened to look good in '50s clothing, unlike the '70s, so that was awesome for me," Rupp shared when asked about the show's set. Later, we guessed that maybe she was relieved to skip the 1970s episode of WandaVision due to her distaste for the clothing.

"That clothing, there is nothing attractive about that clothing. And I also lived in the ‘70s. It never looked good on me. It’s just like a whole decade that could go away in 'clothes land.' Oh, I think if I had been a part of the '70s episode, it would have taken you out of it. I think it was okay in the '50s, but I think it would have… It’s a really good story and there's lots of clues and that would have taken away from it. If I were directing, I would have done exactly the same thing."

As for the rest of the season, fans can expect to see Rupp again. "I think so," Rupp replied when asked if Mrs. Hart will return. "Unless I'm edited out, and one never knows, that’s the lot of an actor. You just never know. But I think so."

Were you hoping to see Rupp in the 1970s episode of WandaVision?

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.