WandaVision Drops the Classic Vision Costume T-Shirt

Marvel's WandaVision series on Disney+ aired the highly anticipated Halloween episode this week, giving fans a dose of Wanda, Vision, Quicksilver, Speed, and Wiccan in their retro costumes. Thanks to Disney, you now have an excuse to dress like classic Vision year round.

As part of the Marvel Must Haves mech program for WandaVision episode 6, Disney launched two shirts in the WandaVision lineup. The Vision costume shirt and a WandaVision ringer t-shirt for women. Both designs are available to order here at shopDisney for $26.99. Inside that link you'll also find previously released WandaVision merch in Disney's collection. Just keep in mind that Disney is running a Friends and Family sale through the end of the day today, February 15th, that takes 25% off sitewide with free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout.

On a related note, the most unique product to come out of the Marvel Must Haves program to date is this exclusive WandaVision wedding rings prop replica 3-piece set. They're accurate reproductions of the props used in the Disney Plus series.

Wanda's two rings are an approximate fit for a women's size 7, while Vision's ring fits a men's size 10. All three rings are made from stainless steel. Pre-orders for the WandaVision wedding ring set are live right here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for April. This is an exclusive release, so grab them while you still can.

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.