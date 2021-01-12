Marvel Announces Marvel Must Haves, Products Inspired by New Marvel Studios Series on Disney+

✖

Star Wars fans spent all of The Mandalorian Season 2 looking forward to the Mando Monday product drops every week, where Lucasfilm and Disney would reveal brand new merchandise from some of the biggest companies on the planet. As we begin 2021, it looks as though Disney is going to be following the same type of event for all of the upcoming Marvel Studios projects. Going forward, each Monday of the year will feature Marvel Must Haves, a weekly product drop based on the latest Marvel Studios series on Disney+.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on Friday, so the first Marvel Must Haves drop will be all about the new series debut. You can probably expect another eight weeks of products related to WandaVision to begin the year, before the focus will likely shift to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Other Marvel projects coming to Disney+ this year include Loki, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel, all of which will have products made available during the Marvel Must Haves events.

These product drops will have merchandise ranging from toys to clothing to board games, and everything in between. Products will come from companies such as Funko, LEGO, Hasbro, Loungefly, Her Universe, and more. In addition to ShopDisney.com, items will be available from various retailers, including Target, Walmart, Amazon, Hot Topic, Ulta, and select Disney parks.

“Fans tuning into Disney+ this year will experience Marvel like never before with six exhilarating series, complemented by must-have merchandise featuring character favorites and milestone moments,” said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing. “Marvel Must Haves is an unprecedented weekly celebration where fans around the world can discover cool new products that authentically celebrate each new episode.”

Since new episodes of shows feature new characters, as was the cast in The Mandalorian last year, there will be new and exciting products available each and every week. Given the hype surrounding these shows, there is always a chance some of these products sell out quickly. This was the case for quite a few products during Mando Mondays, like the Bo-Katan Black Series figure from Hasbro, which was out of stock by the end of the day when it launched.

Are you looking forward to the Marvel Must Haves this year? Let us know in the comments!