WandaVision Does Classic Marvel Costumes For Quicksilver Scarlet Witch, Vision, Wiccan and Speed

Full spoilers for WandaVision below! This week's episode of the hit new Marvel Studios series on Disney+ was the one that fans have been waiting for since the first trailers started to debut, the highly anticipated Halloween episode! Not only did it bring us Wanda and Vision sporting their classic comic book costumes, with some hilarious explanations about what they were actually dressed as, but it also offered a chance for Pietro, Billy, and Tommy to put on comic book accurate costumes as well (well, except Tommy, who instead wears a suit like his Uncle's). Check out photos of the costumes compared to their comic book counterparts below!

One major update that the episode also brings us is an expansion of Wanda's boundaries of West View, which absorb multiple characters including Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis. It's unclear what these characters will look like when the next episode, and seemingly a transition into the 2000s, will do to their appearance but for Dennings one safe bet would be an Easter egg referencing her character from the sitcom Two Broke Girls.

"It's so rare now to not be given every answer, right? Because usually we have our shows and you can just watch everything," Dennings said in an interview "And that's the cool thing about what Disney+ is doing with these, is you do have to wait, and I think there's something so rewarding and fun about that. It's almost like you're having this shared experience. Back when I was young, you had to wait until 7:30 on Tuesday to watch your show that you wanted to watch. There was no way to know in advance."

WandaVision's first six episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

