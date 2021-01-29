WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen Is IMDb’s Most Popular Celeb

✖

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now available to stream on Disney+ and they have people talking about everything from Marvel theories and easter eggs to great performances. Folks have been especially praising Elizabeth Olsen, who has been playing Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Fans are already calling for Olsen to win an Emmy for her performance in the series, and she's more popular than ever with viewers. In fact, she's currently ranked number one on IMDb's "Most Popular Celebs" list.

Not only is Olsen the most popular person on the website, but many of her WandaVision co-stars have also made it into the top ten. Emma Caulfield (Dottie) is currently number five, Paul Bettany (Vision) is number six, and Kathryn Hahn (Agnes) is number eight. Other big names in the top ten include Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page (number two) and Phoebe Dynevor (number three) as well as The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy (number four) and Knives Out's Ana de Armas (number seven).

As for WandaVision, Olsen recently teased that the show might not have a real villain. However, after the show's fourth episode, we are inclined to think Wanda might be the show's big bad.

"Someone said to me when you watch any of these hero movies, you know when the villain's about to show themselves, and you also have an idea of who the villain is. With our show, you don't know what the villain is, or if there is one at all," Olsen said. "Wanda is trying to protect everything in her bubble, protect what she and Vision have and this experience. I think everything she does is in response to keeping things together."

Olsen also recently spoke to ELLE about joining the MCU. "I've only been working for 10 years, but there is this feeling where you start to get comfortable," Olsen shared. "WandaVision was the furthest thing from comfortable for me. It felt intimidating. The character is a completely different thing."

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.