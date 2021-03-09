WandaVision EP Weighs in on if Evan Peters Could Return as Quicksilver

✖

WandaVision had Marvel fans buzzing when Wanda Maximoff "recast" her brother, Pietro, with Evan Peters, who played the X-Men movies version of Quicksilver. Could this mean mutants were finally making their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Was the multiverse now open for business? Would Professor X or Magneto show up in the show's finale? None of that turned out to be the case, and now fans are left wondering about what happens next. As for Peters' future with Marvel Studios, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer can only tell Deadline that she looks forward to seeing whatever the actor does next.

"What I can say is that I think Evan Peters did an incredible job with this role and I found it to be such a joy to both work with him and watch him on screen, and you know, as a fan, I’m interested to see whatever he does next," she says. That doesn't give Marvel fans much to go on.

Schaeffer also clarified that yes, Peters was actually Ralph Bohner, Agnes' supposed "husband" and actual hostage. "The idea is that Agatha came to town and took over the neighbor’s house in order to sort of be undercover, and there happened to be a young man named Ralph Bohner who was already living in Westview. In the writers’ room, we enjoyed writing Agatha’s sense of humor, and so the idea that she would actually be talking about her hostage through the entirety of the series really tickled us."

Peters himself has been similarly circumspect in regards to his future with Marvel. "I know you have a lot of questions, as do I, but the season finale is coming up really soon," Evans said ahead of the finale. "I just want to say, dude, I am such a huge fan of the Marvel Universe. It was so cool to come over there and hang out with all those guys. That was freaking awesome."

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige expressed his excitement to bring Peters into the MCU during a TCA talk. "That's one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms," he said. "My favorite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we're figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we're refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It's just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda."

WandaVision is now streaming in full on Disney+.