WandaVision: Evan Peters Reveals "Hilarious" Way His Cameo Was Kept Secret

Evan Peters had a hilarious story for how his cameo was kept secret. The WandaVision star talked to The Wrap about the entire process. Marvel fans are still thinking about how Quicksilver was here and then gone again. The quirky meta-gag turned into its own source of controversy in the blink of an eye. WandaVision was never shy about winking towards some of the ominous events yet to unfold in the MCU. But, one thing that the writers and producers had set in their minds was that this wasn’t going to be the moment where the entire timeline tumbled open. That didn’t stop fans from taking every little bit of information and running with it. Around episode 4-5, anything was truly on the table and the speculation machine hit into overdrive. It seems like Peters finds it all humorous now. So much has gone sideways in the months afterward.

“That was hilarious,” he said. “I’d actually be brought to (the “WandaVision”) set in a cloak and an umbrella,” he said. “But it’s so exciting that people love both shows. It feels really good to be working with people bringing their A-game.”

Head writer Jac Schaeffer spoke to Empire Magazine’s podcasts about how they came to establish the Ralph character.

“We had a grief counselor come to the [writers] room, and we did some research on grief, and there’s a lot about how people remember faces,” Schaeffer said. “The anxiety of not remembering the faces of your loved ones, misremembering, or actively misremembering things as a self-preservation tactic—all of that became fascinating to us, and we thought that by casting Evan [Peters] in the role, it would not only have that effect on Wanda, but it would have this meta layer for the audience, as well.”

Variety also talked to Schaeffer about the show’s inclusion of Quicksilver. The MCU fandom can be a thirsty place, and they learned really quickly that excitement can lead to intense disappointment.

“I couldn’t have anticipated… I don’t know, maybe Mary Livanos and Kevin Feige are like, “Yeah, it’s like this every time.” But I’m like, these theories are crazy!,” she observed. “So it wasn’t that was not part of my thinking, and also, that’s not my department. I am lucky enough that I get to hear about the other projects and sometimes I’m involved and their conversations. I know a little bit about all the things that Lizzie’s been up to. But that’s a bigger, fancier thing, what you’re asking about.”

