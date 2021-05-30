WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Reveals Evan Peters' Fake Pietro Almost Had a Different Name Than Ralph Bohner

✖

Teyonah Parris says that Fake Pietro might have ended up with another name than Ralph Bohner. Well, the Internet is determined not to let the loose ends of WandaVision go unobserved. The MCU star spoke to Collider about the series and how the Quicksilver imposter came to be. It seems as though there were some changes to that big reveal. (Although none that would have made fans happy with all that bait in the weeks leading up to the final episodes.) Marvel properties have been in the habit of teasing major reveals for a long time now. But, WandaVision seemed to poke a particularly large fan nerve with its promises surrounding WestView and what was really going on. You can’t even type the words Mephisto in the months afterward without lamenting some of the stuff that was theorized on social media.

Parris explains what happened to old Ralph, “Even on the day there was another option. I might have said it for the camera. They’re like, ‘Just throw this in, just in case,’ but I can’t remember what it was,” she joked, “None topped Bohner, I’ll tell you that. That was very like, ‘Okay! We’re going for the Bohner!”

In some recent comments to ScreenRant, writer and producer Jac Schaeffer says that the plan was always to have him be a takeout.

"It was always the intention that Evan be fake Pietro," Schaeffer explained. "That he was not, in fact, the MCU Quicksilver. Then beyond that, I can't actually remember when those decisions were made. It was very early tied to his storyline that he was Agatha's puppet. He was a young man living nearby; she had taken over his house and was holding him hostage. We really loved it. It was at the service of Agatha's character, because we loved the idea that every time she would complain about her husband, she was actually speaking out loud about the man she was holding hostage. It's just so mean; it's so mean."

All the episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+ along with the complete series of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Did you love the WandaVision finale? Hoping for a “real” Multiverse with Spider-Man? Let us know down in the comments below!