Marvel’s WandaVision Star Evan Peters Didn’t Know His MCU Character’s Last Name Was “Bohner”

Former Fox's X-Men star Even Peters reveals he was surprised when he popped up as Ralph Bohner on Marvel's WandaVision: the actor had "no idea" the fake Pietro Maximoff's last name was "Bohner." Peters, who played speedster Peter "Quicksilver" Maximoff in Fox's X-Universe, makes a surprise appearance in WandaVision Episode 5, "On a Very Special Episode...," where the "recast" Pietro shows up unexpectedly at the suburban home of his sister, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany). But "Uncle Pete" barely resembles Wanda's late brother, the real Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and is later revealed to be a magic-controlled resident of Westview, New Jersey, who is under the spell of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

"I didn't know his last name was Bohner," Peters said during an appearance at Pace University (via valeria.ped on TikTok). "So, there's that scene where I'm upstairs in my man cave, and I'm explaining to [Monica Rambeau]... she looks at the headshot, and she says 'Ralph Bohner!' And I was like, 'Bohner?!'"

"I started hysterically laughing because I had no idea that my last name was Bohner," Peters added. "I knew that from the beginning that he was Ralph, and that he was being controlled by the witch."

WandaVision ultimately reveals its big Bohner moment when a now super-powered Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) discovers the poser Pietro is actually a mind-controlled minion of Wanda's bewitching neighbor "Agnes," the centuries-old witch Agatha, who turned Ralph into her speedy puppet with a magic necklace.

"It was always the intention that Evan be fake Pietro," WandaVision series creator Jac Schaeffer told ScreenRant in a post-season interview. "That he was not, in fact, the MCU Quicksilver. Then beyond that, I can't actually remember when those decisions were made. It was very early tied to his storyline that he was Agatha's puppet. He was a young man living nearby; she had taken over his house and was holding him hostage."

"We really loved it," Schaeffer continued. "It was at the service of Agatha's character because we loved the idea that every time she would complain about her husband, she was actually speaking out loud about the man she was holding hostage. It's just so mean; it's so mean."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

