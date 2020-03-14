Marvel’s WandaVision Suspends Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Despite being on the tail end of production, Disney+’s WandaVision has suspended production. It was thought the show was getting awfully close to being finished after the cast and crew assembled for a wrap party last weekend. A report from Variety’s Justin Kroll suggests all three of Marvel’s Disney+ shows — WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki — have suspended photography for the time being. It’s unclear when production will pick back up on the respective series.

In fact, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier suspended production earlier in the week after the cast and crew had shifted to the Czech Republic to film scenes in and around Prague. Shortly after the Czech government declared a state of emergency, effectively shutting down the country, cast and crew were told to return to Atlanta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t only impacting Marvel’s television shows — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has also temporarily paused first unit photography while director Destin Daniel Cretton self-isolates after the birth of his new child. As reported then, the second unit is set to continue filming as Marvel Studios continues to monitor the situation. The production is currently filming in Sydney, Australia.

“Per the news you’ve now doubt read online, our main unit is going to take a couple days off while some people on our staff undergo precautionary testing,” Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu wrote in an Instagram post Friday. “I’m super grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film! Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and – of course – don’t be racist!”

WandaVision is set to debut on Disney+ this December.

Other upcoming Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August 2020, Loki in spring 2021, What If? In summer 2021, and Hawkeye in fall 2021. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk have yet to receive release dates.