WandaVision: Kevin Smith Shares Throwback with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany

✖

WandaVision is coming to an end on Friday, but the journey has been an exciting one these last few weeks. The show has been consistently one of the most talked-about things on social media since it premiered in January, and there are few people who seem to be enjoying the show more than director Kevin Smith. The man known for helming films such as Clerks and Mallrats often takes to social media to share his reactions and theories, but his latest post is a throwback photo that features him with WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision).

"If only I would've warned #elizabetholsen and @paulbettany that it was gonna be #agathaallalong! A #gardenstateparkway jersey was meant to alert them about what was coming to #westview, but it might’ve just inspired Vision to go house hunting instead. Gonna have to discuss this with @marcbernardin and proprietor of the @scumandvillainycantina Mister @jcreifenberg on the next episode of a @wandavision-centric #fatmanbeyond - *SUNDAY* AT 2 PM PST/ 5 PM EST! On my @youtube and @facebook pages! (Photo taken at the Vision & The Scarlet Witch panel in 2018 at the @acecomiccon. Awesome Artwork that follows it is by, as always, @thedarknatereturns!)," Smith wrote. You can check out his photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith)

Last month, Smith took to social media to praise Elizabeth Olsen's performance and called for her to get an Emmy (we agree, Kevin!). While many people enjoy Smith's Marvel-related posts, some folks aren't fans. In fact, one person took the time to go through Smith's tweets and screenshot his Marvel takes only to accuse him of being a "sycophant." Unfortunately for that person, Smith is known for calling out people who are rude to him, and this incident was no exception.

"The ultimate sycophant," someone replied to Smith’s WandaVision post. The tweet included 12 screenshots of Smith praising Marvel projects. Smith replied, "It's not spelled 'sycophant', it’s spelled 'psycho-fan' - as in 'Did you see some psycho-fan went through all your old Tweets to prove that you’re a @MarvelStudios fanboy simp?' To which my reply would be 'On your left.' If sports fans can love *their* teams, can’t I love mine?"

Smith mentioned "Agatha All Along" in his latest post, which lept to number one on iTunes' soundtrack charts and has already gotten some great fan treatments, including one featuring other members of the MCU dancing along. Recently, the songwriters spoke with New York Times and explained how the song came to be, which you can learn about here.

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+ with the final episode being released on Friday.