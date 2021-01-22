Kevin Smith Praises WandaVision as Having One of the Top Ten Scenes in Marvel Studios History

✖

The third episode of WandaVision dropped on Disney+ this morning and it's already the talk of Twitter. The episode saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) continuing their suburban life in Westview and this week included a 1970s sitcom spin. Many people are talking about the episode's biggest moments, including Kevin Smith. Smith is best known for directing movies like Clerks and Mallrats, but he's also a Marvel super-fan who loves sharing his thoughts on the latest MCU projects.

"THIS IMAGE SPOILS NOTHING, yet depicts a moment in @wandavision so masterfully penned, performed, produced, and paced, that it is now one of my top 10 favorite scenes in @MarvelStudios

history. I’ve rewatched it (s)obsessively for the last hour. Give #ElizabethOlsen her Emmy now," Simth wrote. You can check out the post below:

THIS IMAGE SPOILS NOTHING, yet depicts a moment in @wandavision so masterfully penned, performed, produced, and paced, that it is now one of my top 10 favorite scenes in @MarvelStudios history. I’ve rewatched it (s)obsessively for the last hour. Give #ElizabethOlsen her Emmy now. pic.twitter.com/wdrUlL4DJ3 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 22, 2021

Warning: Spoilers for WandaVision's third episode ahead: The scene Smith is referring to sees Wanda and Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) admiring Wanda and Vision's new twin boys, Billy and Tommy. Wanda brings up the fact that she had a twin brother, Pietro, and begins to sing to her babies in Sakovian. We already know Geraldine is actually Monica Rambeau, and her true identity starts to slip out when she mentions that Pietro was killed by Ultron. This upsets Wanda, who turns scary and flings Monica out of Westview. We definitely understand why Smith is calling for Olsen to get an Emmy!

Before WandaVision premiered, Smith took to Twitter with some predictions: "I know there's a million more important things going on at the moment, but I need to take a break from constant @CNN just to say this: Based on the trailers, I think @wandavision will be a heartbreaking and tragic story of doomed love, loss, and denial. That’s my kinda sandwich," Smith wrote.

Do you have any new theories after the latest episode of WandaVision? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.