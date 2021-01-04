Marvel Officially Announces WandaVision Is A Nine-Episode Series

✖

Marvel Studios has officially revealed the episode count for the upcoming WandaVision series and it is longer than anyone might have expected! The first series from Marvel Studios will officially have a nine episode run, longer than the originally rumored six or episode counts for the Disney+ series. This means WandaVision will premiere on January 15 and roll right into the final Friday before The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres on March 19. It makes the series one episode longer than the other major franchisee spinoff, the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which has had two eight-episode seasons.

"Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems," Marvel said in a press release on Monday. The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. Composer is Christophe Beck, and theme (for certain episodes) is by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision kicks off on Disney+ on January 15, 2021."

The interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bursting at the seams with WandaVision as the show will not only lead into Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but also pulls a few cast members and characters from previous Marvel Studios titles.

"WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel," the press release reads. "Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.” There are rumors online of other Marvel heroes also appearing in the show but nothing has been officially confirmed yet as much of it is expected to be kept a surprise for viewers.

Earlier on Monday, a new TV spot for WandaVision was released, offering a one-minute look at the series less than two weeks ahead of its premiere. The new trailer features a musical number by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who penned unique songs for several episodes, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s.

