New WandaVision TV Trailer Released

A new minute-long teaser trailer for WandaVision has been released by Marvel Studios. The first Disney+ series furthering the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for a premiere later this month, with the cryptic new looks at the story being released. In the new trailer, Wanda Maximoff and Vision contemplate how they are an "unusual coupe" and ultimately decide to create wedding rings for themselves as a WandaVision theme song with a tone to match that of an 80s sitcom plays. However, the trailer devolves into a reality closer to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda's visions of this life seem to unravel.

"This is gonna be a gas," Agatha declares in the trailer. It also appears there will be a version of Glamor and Illusion, a super-powered couple from The Vision and Scarlet Witch comic which poses as a couple of magicians. In the case of WandaVision, it appears Wanda and Vision will be filing that role, using te magic show as the guise for actually having powers as they try to live a more traditional and normal life outside of being Avengers and super heroes.

Check out the new trailer for WandaVision in the tweet from the official WandaVision account below!

🎶 They're a newlywed couple, just moved to town 🎶 Marvel Studios' #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. pic.twitter.com/EGdHisEENa — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 4, 2021

Due to some unexpected scheduling changes, WandaVision is Marvel Studios' first entry into the television series format. The new shows will be fully connected to the larger MCU, furthering the stories with a handful of shows scheduled throughout the new year. According to studio head Kevin Feige, streaming is a major focus for the future at Marvel Studios.

"Streaming is 100 percent the future and where consumers want to watch things," Feige told Emmy Magazine earlier this month. "And hopefully, they'll want to watch our long-form narrative series. An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie. You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ January 15th.