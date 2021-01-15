WandaVision Fans Are Sold on the Idea of Mephisto Being the Big Bad

At last, WandaVision is finally here and in typical Marvel fashion, already has fans talking. Throughout the two episodes released Friday, the show lays the groundwork for a mystery — one that's far from solved by the time both episodes wrap up. As evidenced by the teasers we got during the marketing cycle leading up to the debut, a villain has yet to be revealed in the show, and the topic is what's leading most of the discourse on social media throughout Friday.

Spoilers for WandaVision up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch.

A contentious chat between Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), and Dottie (Emma Caulfield) has fans thinking the demonic Mephisto could be making a live-action debut at some point in the series. As the group got together to help organize a talent show, Dottie makes sure the remind the group that "the devil's in the details." That's when Agnes jokes that's not the only place the devil can be found.

Maybe a joke, maybe stone-cold confirmation Mephisto is going to be the show's big bad. Either way, fans are sold on the idea of the character appearing, and you can keep scrolling to see what they're saying.