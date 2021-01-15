WandaVision Fans Are Sold on the Idea of Mephisto Being the Big Bad
At last, WandaVision is finally here and in typical Marvel fashion, already has fans talking. Throughout the two episodes released Friday, the show lays the groundwork for a mystery — one that's far from solved by the time both episodes wrap up. As evidenced by the teasers we got during the marketing cycle leading up to the debut, a villain has yet to be revealed in the show, and the topic is what's leading most of the discourse on social media throughout Friday.
Spoilers for WandaVision up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch.
A contentious chat between Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), and Dottie (Emma Caulfield) has fans thinking the demonic Mephisto could be making a live-action debut at some point in the series. As the group got together to help organize a talent show, Dottie makes sure the remind the group that "the devil's in the details." That's when Agnes jokes that's not the only place the devil can be found.
Maybe a joke, maybe stone-cold confirmation Mephisto is going to be the show's big bad. Either way, fans are sold on the idea of the character appearing, and you can keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Wedded Bliss
prevnext
cw// wanda vision spoilers
-
-
-
-
-
...so we can all agree that agnes’ husband is definitely mephisto & he’s the main villain right-
(credit to bestie @616TH0R)#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/6xlst0ZTyy— shrish WANDAVISION LOCKDOWN (@mcushrish) January 15, 2021
For The Children
prevnext
#WANDAVISION SPOILERS
.
.
.
Have you noticed that everything revolves around children?! Talent show FOR THE CHILDREN! Like someone (Mephisto👀) was to lure Wanda into making kids and then taking them away from her?! pic.twitter.com/oF3bdgwo7H— kai•wv (@steven_becerel) January 15, 2021
Part to Play
prevnext
‘The Devil’s in the detail’
‘That’s not the only place he is’
Guarantee this line has a massive part to play in Phase 4 of the MCU #WandaVision #Mephisto— M3MZ1 (@M3MZ1) January 15, 2021
Open Your Eye
prevnext
#WandaVision— Lincoln Pangfilio (@pangfilio) January 15, 2021
Notice, Kathryn Hahn's character, Agnes, describes Dottie as;
1. The key to eveything
2. A demon
Can this means that who/whatever Dottie is, trapped Wanda inside? Can she be mephisto? And also, "the Devil's in the details". We really need to pay more attention. pic.twitter.com/khfSwTAr9H
Pretty Please
prevnext
Please give me Mephisto. 😈 #Wandavision pic.twitter.com/8JJtG1OYox— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) January 15, 2021
No Surprises Here
prevnext
SPOILERS TO WANDAVISION— Strange (@MrStrange_616) January 15, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
After watching WV, I wouldn't be surprised to see Mephisto as the MAIN villain of the MCU multiverse storyline including Spider-Man 3.
Wanna Bet?
I actually trutfully loved the two first episodes of #Wandavision. I think it might make a lot of people confused, and even disappointed. But it's such a solid beginning and I can't wait to see what will happen with it.
Wanna bet on Mephisto playing a part? Fits with the comics!— Adam (@DoodMarvelous) January 15, 2021
*****0comments
The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.
Who do you think the big bad in WandaVision is going to end up being? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!prev