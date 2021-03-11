WandaVision Director Reveals How Elizabeth Olsen Changed The Scarlet Witch Suit Design

✖

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen had some tweaks for the official debut of Scarlet Witch’s MCU costume. The director of the series, Matt Shakman talked to ET about what the actress saw early on that helped the crew get ahead of potential problems with her new outfit. If you’ve followed the superhero genre for any amount of time then you know suits can be impractical. Sometimes capes are too long (s/o The Incredibles) or things are very tight. In some cases like Batman, it changes how the character is acted because the performer can’t move their head due to the construction. So, there’s a ton to be wary of. Olsen quickly identified some areas of concern when it came to moving quickly and changing directions that needed to be tweaked. Thankfully, this kind of quick analysis allows the professionals who make the costumes to iterate in a timely manner, and filming can continue.

"She is so practical that she immediately put it on and she was like, 'OK, I can do this move and I can't do this move. And I need to be able to do this move,'" Shakman explained. “…She's so adept at the physical work — she's beyond adept at every part of her job — so she was quickly picking apart how it would work.”

Shaman added, ”We were like, 'Great!' So then we have to re-engineer it, because those suits are tough. I mean, it's one thing to look amazing. It's another thing to actually function."

So, there was plenty of fun with the costume, the core of this story was about Wanda and her journey. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer talked to Comicbook.com about how the character had to accept her destiny as the Scarlet Witch.

"She's been in denial of it. She's been rejecting it. And she ultimately has to embrace it and integrate it into herself. So that was really a discovery that I felt very proud of, is that we see her triumph in the external physical space,” Schaeffer observed. “She becomes the Scarlet Witch, she uses the runes. It's an internal thing that she discovers, she doesn't need anybody's help, she figures it out because she fully embodies her power. And then once that's done, then she has to do the internal piece of it, which is letting Vision go.”

How do you feel about Wanda’s new Scarlet Witch costume? Let us know down in the comments!