WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch Name-Drop Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out

WandaVision Episode 8 finally gave Marvel fans something they've been waiting for since Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The official "Scarlet Witch" codename! The new WandaVision episode "Previously On..." sees Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) take Wanda on a trip down memory lane, revisiting the key traumas of the past that inspired Wanda's unprecedented outburst of reality-altering magical power. (Spoilers) At the end of that journey is the inevitable final showdown between these two magically-powered women, and it's during that battle that Agatha drops some magic-based knowledge on Wanda - namely that she's a "Scarlet Witch" who's channeling the power of Chaos Magic!

Naturally, as soon as Marvel fans heard Scarlet Witch's name officially being dropped in the MCU, they took to social media to revel in the hype - despite the fact that many of those same fans have been calling Wanda "Scarlet Witch" for years, regardless. Agatha's monologue wasn't our only Scarlet Witch teaser in Wandavision Episode 8: A flashback of Wanda getting her powers from the Mind Stone also hinted that a full Scarlet Witch MCU costume is one the way, as well.

Check out the Scarlet Witch mania currently sweeping through social media: