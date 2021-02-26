WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch Name-Drop Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out

By Kofi Outlaw

WandaVision Episode 8 finally gave Marvel fans something they've been waiting for since Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The official "Scarlet Witch" codename! The new WandaVision episode "Previously On..." sees Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) take Wanda on a trip down memory lane, revisiting the key traumas of the past that inspired Wanda's unprecedented outburst of reality-altering magical power. (Spoilers) At the end of that journey is the inevitable final showdown between these two magically-powered women, and it's during that battle that Agatha drops some magic-based knowledge on Wanda - namely that she's a "Scarlet Witch" who's channeling the power of Chaos Magic!

Naturally, as soon as Marvel fans heard Scarlet Witch's name officially being dropped in the MCU, they took to social media to revel in the hype - despite the fact that many of those same fans have been calling Wanda "Scarlet Witch" for years, regardless. Agatha's monologue wasn't our only Scarlet Witch teaser in Wandavision Episode 8: A flashback of Wanda getting her powers from the Mind Stone also hinted that a full Scarlet Witch MCU costume is one the way, as well.

Check out the Scarlet Witch mania currently sweeping through social media:

WandaVision Episode 8 Scarlet Witch Name Drop Costume Fan Reactions

There It Is!

The collective reaction of Marvel fans when they heard that "Scarlet Witch" name get dropped. 

BEHOLD: The Scarlet Witch

This is the vision of the all-powerful being Wanda saw herself as, within the Mind Stone. "Scarlet Witch" will clearly be more than just a codename, in this MCU context. 

Love It, Even If We Knew It

Marvel fans have been using the Scarlet Witch codename for years - even if Marvel Studios hasn't. Still, that name hits different when it's official. 

She Seent It!

Wanda saw her destiny as an all-powerful Scarlet Witch way back when her powers were first unlocked. That's some anime-style heroic destiny that only deepens her arc in the MCU. 

Kevin Smith Feels It

As one of the biggest comics fans around, Kevin Smith especially enjoyed seeing Wanda's Marvel Comics destiny unfold. 

Scarlet Witch: The Strongest Avengers

Put some respect on her true name! 

Best. Hero. Reveal. Ever.

No other MCU hero has gone through so much pain, to earn his/her codename. Change our minds. 

Bring On Finale Friday!

One episode left to go - so much Scarlet Witch awesomeness waiting for us in the future. LFG. 

WandaVision will finish season one next Friday on Disney+. 

