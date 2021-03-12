WandaVision Producer Mary Livanos Addresses Lack of Darcy in Series Finale

✖

WandaVision came to an end last week and while it wrapped up pretty perfectly, there are still a few unanswered questions. One surprising thing about the finale was that it barely featured Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis. The character, who returned for the first time since Thor: The Dark World in 2013, played a major role in the series but was only seen briefly t-boning Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) with her car and declaring, "Have fun in prison!" While this was a perfect Darcy moment, many have wondered why she was not in more of the episode. During a recent interview with TV Line, producer Mary Livanos revealed it wasn't due to COVID reshoots.

"I don’t think [Dennings’ absence] had to do with anything COVID-related," Livanos shared. "We love Darcy as this elusive, wacky character, and I find it particularly delightful that Darcy could pop up anywhere in the universe."

While that doesn't explain why she wasn't in more of the finale, it does give us hope that she will be pop up again in the future. Dennings recently shared with the Keep It podcast that her role in Thor was originally supposed to be a couple of scenes, but her friendship with Portman inspired a bigger part.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly," Dennings shared. "I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like, 'Why are they adding me to scenes?'" She added, "If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.