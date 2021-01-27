WandaVision: Strucker Watches Are Now Available to Purchase

✖

WandaVision's fourth episode drops on Disney+ on Friday as fans eagerly wait to find out what's in store for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). So far, the show has been in the style of classic sitcoms, and one interesting addition has been commercials in the middle of each episode. Last week's commercial was for Hydra Soak, a soap that has us wondering if the show is tying into Agents of SHIELD. In the show's second episode, the featured commercial was for Strucker watches. Baron Wolfgang von Strucker was one of the leaders of Hydra who used Loki's Scepter to conduct experiments on human volunteers. The only survivors were Wanda and her brother Pietro, which is what led to their powers. Well, now you can own your very own Hydra watch!

"🕑 Keep track of time with the Strücker watch, as seen in Marvel Studios' #WandaVision," Marvel Entertainment wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

🕑 Keep track of time with the Strücker watch, as seen in Marvel Studios' #WandaVision: https://t.co/PeVPpZyXUy — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 25, 2021

"See something you like in a commercial during Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and want to bring it home? You can, if you’re in the market for a brand new Strucker Watch," Marvel's site reads. "As seen during the in-episode spot in Episode 2 of the series, the Strucker Watch is a very real thing, and you don’t even need to go to Westview to snag one for yourself. The gold-tone watch features the familiar Strucker name on the face, with 'Hydra 1000' below in green, and a tiny Hydra symbol, too. You know what they say — a man is never fully dressed without two important accessories: his special lady, and his Strucker. Strucker: he'll make time for you."

