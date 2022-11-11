WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Compliments Captain Marvel Sequel Director Nia DaCosta

✖

Teyonah Parris is ready for The Marvels with Nia DaCosta, and she had some kind words for the director. The Candyman filmmaker will be handling the Captain Marvel sequel and fans are excited for it. After seeing a bit of Monica Rambeau inside of Westview, the people are looking for more. The Marvels will have Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Parris’ hero, and Iman Villain’s Kamala Khan teaming up in some capacity. So, all of that is on the horizon. But, according to the WandaVision star's conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel fans are in for a real treat when it comes to DaCosta’s visual style. People saw the Eternals trailer and immediately wondered how such a large deviation from the norm would play out on the big screen. But, it has become clear that Marvel is more than comfortable when it comes to risks with this current phase of the MCU.

Paris explained, “She has a very particular point of view. It’s young, it’s very fresh, and it’s very sure of itself. The type of filmmaker she is is very visually beautiful, and I’m excited to see how she integrates that into this very established universe.”

In a previous conversation with Collider, the Marvel star dished on what kind of journey Monica Rambeau’s facing in the MCU.

“As far as her actors, I feel like she took, and has taken, even as we started building towards The Marvels, great care to hear our feedback on who this character is, what story we’re trying to tell and finding ways to - I mean, most of the time when I say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking this,’ she’s already thought it and is thinking it and has been working on ways - she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I was gonna get to that,” she said. “There’s this, this and this that I’m thinking about for that moment.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, well, okay!’ So I love that she’s always thinking ahead and that I always feel very welcome to go and talk with her and to hash out story points and character arcs and development.”

Paris added, “I just love her point of view. I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She’s so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it’s history. She’s making history. She’s amazing and I can’t wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta.”

Are you already hype for The Marvels? Let us know down in the comments below!