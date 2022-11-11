WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Teases Monica Rambeau's Return for The Marvels

✖

After making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in WandaVision, Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. It's a progression that seems natural to fans of the MCU who are used to seeing characters start in one project and continue in others, but for Parris, while she was told from the beginning the Marvel television projects would be part of the larger MCU, there was no guarantee her character would make it to the big screen.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parris explained that she knew at the audition she wasn't up for a standalone project, but they didn't say her character would be more than just a one-off.

"From the jump, they were very clear that the projects they're bringing to Disney+ would be seamlessly integrated into the feature world," Parris said. "Now, they did not say that my character would necessarily be going along with it. But I knew it wasn't a stand-alone project."

She also explained that while she knew it was Marvel, she wasn't given much in terms of information about who precisely she was auditioning for.

"I knew it was Marvel, but that's about it," Parris explained. "I didn't know the context, just the sides for what I now know was the scene between Monica, as Geraldine, and Wanda [Elizabeth Olsen], when Wanda's water breaks and that stork was walking around, and the scene where Monica wakes up from the blip. Imagine being given those two scenes and told it's the same character! I had no clue. So, I had to play broad sitcom and drama."

As for what fans might actually get to see of Monica in The Marvels, Parris teased to ComicBook.com that we could see why there appears to be some tension between Monica and Carol Danvers.

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris elaborated. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."